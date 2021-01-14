Share Buyback Plan Approved by Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.13. 305,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,364. Assurant has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.93.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

In other Assurant news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

