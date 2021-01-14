Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 156 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Qorvo by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.62.

QRVO opened at $180.07 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $186.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.20.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

