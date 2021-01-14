Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,367 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,367 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $507.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $512.24 and its 200-day moving average is $501.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

