Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $464,000 Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 72.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 140,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 59,102 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zendesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Zendesk by 135.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.44.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $559,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $49,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $140,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,076 shares of company stock worth $16,273,990. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk stock opened at $147.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

