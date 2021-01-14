Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 324,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 890,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 257,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 47,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

