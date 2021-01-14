Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $968,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

