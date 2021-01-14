Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $391,000 in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $10.08 on Thursday. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $657.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

