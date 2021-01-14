Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $408,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,077 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in RingCentral by 693.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RingCentral by 179.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,617 shares of company stock valued at $68,961,388. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $387.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $405.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.46.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.