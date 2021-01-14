Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in TC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 122,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in TC Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in TC Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

TRP stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

