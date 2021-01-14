Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 3,982 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 39,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.41.

NYSE:V opened at $209.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.56 and a 200-day moving average of $202.74. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

