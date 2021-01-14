Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 948 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth $213,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $123.82.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADUS. BidaskClub upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $51,771,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,377 shares of company stock worth $53,509,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.