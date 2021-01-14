Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.59

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 1568246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$230.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$24.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) news, Director Sir Richard Douglas Lapthorne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at C$97,317.50.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.