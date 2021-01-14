Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €165.89 ($195.16).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) alerts:

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) stock opened at €165.80 ($195.06) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a one year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a one year high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €141.98 and its 200 day moving average is €140.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65.

About Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.