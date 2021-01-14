Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 823.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after acquiring an additional 37,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,058.93.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,203.11. 36,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,058. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,966.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,028.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.