Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Declines By 62.0%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ACCYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, November 30th. AlphaValue lowered Accor to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. Accor has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

