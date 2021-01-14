Short Interest in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Drops By 77.1%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the December 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Aluminum Co. of China stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 119,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,012. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 97,053 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

