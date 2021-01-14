Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Rises By 92.0%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.96.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $207,474.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

