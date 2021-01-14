Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Grows By 325.0%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADRZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Andritz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.