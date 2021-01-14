Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Declines By 61.9%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the December 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 174,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,841. Aptorum Group has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

