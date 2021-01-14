Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Increases By 410.0%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Shares of AIOSF stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

