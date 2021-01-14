Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Rises By 147.5%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, an increase of 147.5% from the December 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.47. 709,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,781,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,355,000 after buying an additional 662,858 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BCE by 22.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,653 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BCE by 49.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,631 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,449,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BCE by 13.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,426,000 after purchasing an additional 721,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

