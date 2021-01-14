Short Interest in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) Increases By 78.8%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CGIX opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.79. Cancer Genetics has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 69.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 435.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Cancer Genetics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

