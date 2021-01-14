Short Interest in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Decreases By 42.9%

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 310,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 134,361 shares during the period.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

CDR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 90,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,030. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $149.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.