Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Drops By 77.8%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China National Building Material stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.51. 536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

