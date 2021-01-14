Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Increases By 291.8%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 291.8% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DBCCF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

