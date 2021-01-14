Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Expands By 470.7%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 470.7% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.14% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of FTRI opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

