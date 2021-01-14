Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Rises By 68.8%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $$3.27 during trading hours on Thursday. 523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

