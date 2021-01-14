Short Interest in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Expands By 109.7%

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of BFIT stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Get Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is an increase from Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFIT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 333,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.