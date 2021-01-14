Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Rises By 244.9%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 244.9% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.06. 52,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,645. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

