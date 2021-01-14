Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Grows By 91.0%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 91.0% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of IBA opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth $334,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

