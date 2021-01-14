Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Decreases By 46.1%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the December 15th total of 385,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $132,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $192,000.

PDBC stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.001 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

