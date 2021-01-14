Short Interest in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Decreases By 63.6%

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.13. 56,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,678. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 615,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 237,080 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

