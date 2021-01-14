Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Expands By 491.6%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 491.6% from the December 15th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

