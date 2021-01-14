Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declines By 76.4%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KIO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 86,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,988. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 67.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 249,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 135,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 181.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,394 shares during the period.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

