Short Interest in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Decreases By 47.6%

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the December 15th total of 374,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 456.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $301.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

