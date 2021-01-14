Short Interest in Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Grows By 70.5%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Medicure stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 6,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.55. Medicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 179.92%.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

