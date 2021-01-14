Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Declines By 76.9%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MEEC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 64,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,225. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.