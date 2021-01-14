Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Drops By 37.5%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GASNF stock remained flat at $$22.56 during midday trading on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

