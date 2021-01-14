Short Interest in NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Rises By 66.7%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $14.74. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that NTT DATA will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTDTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NTT DATA in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.