Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Grows By 357.7%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 357.7% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 92,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 195,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $553,000.

NYSE JGH traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,158. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0855 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

