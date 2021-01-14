Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Decreases By 82.0%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the December 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 36,827 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

