Short Interest in On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Decreases By 70.4%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTIVF remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 16,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,569. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.35. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 29.76%.

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

