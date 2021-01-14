Short Interest in Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORSX) Increases By 90.0%

Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORSX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Orsus Xelent Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Orsus Xelent Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Orsus Xelent Technologies

Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing cellular phones for retail and wholesale distribution in the People's Republic of China. It offers cell phones for global system for mobile communications and code division multiple access platforms to a range of customers and dealers, such as ordinary users, tailored operators, and specialized users from various fields of business and government.

