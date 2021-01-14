Short Interest in OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Declines By 79.9%

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the December 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.

OSAGF stock remained flat at $$64.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228. OSRAM Licht has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

