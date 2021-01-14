Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Increases By 80.0%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PANDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Danske downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, October 9th. DNB Markets cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $638.99 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

