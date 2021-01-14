Short Interest in PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Grows By 400.0%

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

PYPTF stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $494.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.26.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

