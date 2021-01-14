Short Interest in Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Declines By 43.3%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

QTRHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 55,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,734. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $237.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. Quarterhill has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.20.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

