Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Declines By 90.0%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 73,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,922. Renault has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

Get Renault alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.