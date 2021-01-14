Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Expands By 175.7%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 175.7% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYHT opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. Shineco has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

