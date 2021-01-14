Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Rises By 65.2%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.69. 185,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,081. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

